A motorcyclist is dead following a collision with a van in the Nanaimo area on Tuesday.

Nanaimo RCMP say the 54-year-old man was riding on Nanaimo Lakes Road near South Forks Road at around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday when the crash occurred.

Police and paramedics attempted first aid on the motorcyclist, but his injuries were too severe and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 59-year-old driver of the van involved, a 2006 Dodge Caravan, his wife and their seven-year-old grandson all received minor injuries and were transported to hospital.

Investigators say the speed of the motorcyclist, who was riding a 2004 Kawasaki street bike, may have been a contributing factor.

The deceased man's family has been notified.

The crash shut down Nanaimo Lakes Road for several hours Tuesday as investigators including an RCMP traffic analyst examined the scene.

A full mechanical inspection will be performed on both vehicles, according to police.