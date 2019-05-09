Speed may be factor in Nanaimo crash that killed motorcyclist: RCMP
(File image)
CTV Vancouver Island
Published Thursday, May 9, 2019 12:37PM PDT
A motorcyclist is dead following a collision with a van in the Nanaimo area on Tuesday.
Nanaimo RCMP say the 54-year-old man was riding on Nanaimo Lakes Road near South Forks Road at around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday when the crash occurred.
Police and paramedics attempted first aid on the motorcyclist, but his injuries were too severe and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 59-year-old driver of the van involved, a 2006 Dodge Caravan, his wife and their seven-year-old grandson all received minor injuries and were transported to hospital.
Investigators say the speed of the motorcyclist, who was riding a 2004 Kawasaki street bike, may have been a contributing factor.
The deceased man's family has been notified.
The crash shut down Nanaimo Lakes Road for several hours Tuesday as investigators including an RCMP traffic analyst examined the scene.
A full mechanical inspection will be performed on both vehicles, according to police.