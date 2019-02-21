

CTV Vancouver Island





An avalanche warning was issued Thursday for Vancouver Island's backcountry and B.C.'s South Coast as more snow is on the way.

It will remain in effect until end of day Sunday, Feb 24.

Avalanche Canada says the warning is over a weak layer in the snowpack that is currently buried about 50 centimetres deep.

A storm is forecasted to hit Friday and is slated to bring another 10 – 15 centimetres.

“Human-triggered avalanches will be likely over the weekend, especially on steeper terrain," said James Floyer, Warning Program Supervisor for Avalanche Canada. "The clearing skies and fresh snow will be very inviting but we are urging backcountry users to be extra cautious during this period.”

Avalanche Canada is warning backcountry users to be cautious and avoid avalanche terrain. It is urging everyone to travel with essential rescue gear, like a transceiver, probe and shovel, in those areas.

You can check current avalanche conditions here.