Just as wildfire season is starting to heat up, the Sooke Fire Department is dealing with a devastating blow.

More than $10,000 worth of equipment used to fight wildfires was stolen out of a Sooke Fire trailer last week, the department says.

Mounties are now investigating the theft, which took place at the main fire hall along Otter Point Road.

A few dozen items were stolen, including a more than $4,000 forestry pump, hoses, fuel, sprinklers and other tools.

Mounties say most of the equipment that was stolen is mostly unique to firefighting.

An investigation into the theft is ongoing and RCMP are asking anyone with information to call them at 250-642-5241 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.