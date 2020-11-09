VICTORIA -- Special weather statements are in effect for much of Vancouver Island as Environment Canada warns that snowfall is possible Monday afternoon and into the evening.

The weather service says modified Arctic air is moving into the Inland and East Vancouver Island regions, as well as Greater Victoria, bringing the possibility of snow at higher elevations.

Neighbourhoods and roadways with elevations above 200 metres should prepare to see accumulating snow, including along the Port Alberni summit and the Malahat.

Drivers are advised to check road conditions on the Drive BC website.

Environment Canada says the cold front will move out of the region overnight.

The system is expected to deliver as much as 10 centimetres of snow at higher elevations of Vancouver's North Shore, along with parts of Coquitlam and Maple Ridge, while areas closer to sea level could see up to two centimetres.

Snowfall warnings have been issued for several regions of British Columbia, including Metro Vancouver.

Inland sections of the north coast, including the District of Stewart, can expect up to 15 centimetres of snow, while forecasters are calling for 10 centimetres and gusty, 50 km/h winds over the central Interior before conditions ease.