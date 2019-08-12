

CTV Vancouver Island





A suspect was arrested after allegedly breaking into an Esquimalt Nation smoke shop and making off with stolen items.

A witness claims they saw the suspect running away from Modeste Smoke Shop at 1145 Admirals Rd. in the early hours of Saturday and provided a description to the police.

After RCMP and Police Dog Services confirmed the store had been broken into, they began patrolling the area to find the suspect.

One of the four officers noticed a man matching the suspect’s description walking along the E&N Rail Trail near Maple Bank and Admirals Road and arrested him within a half-hour of receiving the call, say police.

The real smoking gun was the alleged stolen items police seized from the bandit.

The suspect is bound by conditions and will appear in court at a later date. West Shore RCMP are investigating.