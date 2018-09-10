Small weekend earthquake jolts some Victoria residents awake
(Earthquakes Canada)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, September 10, 2018 10:17AM PDT
Some Victoria residents got a rude awakening Sunday morning when a 3.3 magnitude earthquake jolted the provincial capital.
The U.S. Geological Survey says quake struck around 6 a.m. and was centred in the Juan De Fuca Straight, 30 kilometres southeast of Victoria.
No damage was reported, and no tsunami warnings were issued.
Southern Vancouver Island sits atop the Cascadia Subduction zone, where the Juan De Fuca techtonic plate grinds against the North American continental plate.