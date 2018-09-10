

The Canadian Press





Some Victoria residents got a rude awakening Sunday morning when a 3.3 magnitude earthquake jolted the provincial capital.

The U.S. Geological Survey says quake struck around 6 a.m. and was centred in the Juan De Fuca Straight, 30 kilometres southeast of Victoria.

No damage was reported, and no tsunami warnings were issued.

Southern Vancouver Island sits atop the Cascadia Subduction zone, where the Juan De Fuca techtonic plate grinds against the North American continental plate.