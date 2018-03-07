

CTV Vancouver Island





People around the Capital Region were jolted by a small earthquake Tuesday night.

The 2.3-magnitude quake struck just after 10 p.m., about seven kilometres northwest of Langford.

Earthquakes Canada reported that it struck at a depth of 24 kilometres.

Residents took to social media saying they felt shaking from as far away as Victoria and Oak Bay.

There were no reports of damage and none was expected.

That was definitely an earthquake! House shook in oak bay. Felt like a jet engine. — Denise Lamarche (@deniseducator) March 7, 2018

Yep - 2.3 earthquake - epicenter was Langford �� — ChiefDunlop (@ChiefDunlop) March 7, 2018