No one was hurt when a driver accidentally hit the gas pedal, plowing her car into a Victoria pet store.

At around 9:20 a.m., the car jumped a curb into Bosley's Pet Store on Helmcken Road near Victoria General Hospital.

The blue Honda CRV was fully inside the store and appeared to have struck a shelf. Pictures show a shattered window with glass covering the floor inside the building.

According to those on scene, the woman's sandal had slipped, causing her to hit her accelerator.

There were no injuries reported. Police have not confirmed any details.