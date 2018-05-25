Slipped sandal causes car to plow into Victoria pet store: witnesses
At around 9:20 a.m., the car jumped a curb into Bosley's Pet Store on Helmcken Road near Victoria General Hospital. May 25, 2018. (CTV Vancouver Island)
CTV Vancouver Island
Published Friday, May 25, 2018 10:16AM PDT
No one was hurt when a driver accidentally hit the gas pedal, plowing her car into a Victoria pet store.
At around 9:20 a.m., the car jumped a curb into Bosley's Pet Store on Helmcken Road near Victoria General Hospital.
The blue Honda CRV was fully inside the store and appeared to have struck a shelf. Pictures show a shattered window with glass covering the floor inside the building.
According to those on scene, the woman's sandal had slipped, causing her to hit her accelerator.
There were no injuries reported. Police have not confirmed any details.