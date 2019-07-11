

Glenn MacDonald, CTV Vancouver Island





If you like dance, theatre, spoken word or just being at an outdoor festival, then SKAMpede may be the place for you this weekend.

The free festival is a collage of several different performers and performances located on the Galloping Goose Trail.

From Gorge Road to the group's hub west of the Johnson Street Bridge, the festival showcases a myriad of performances and runs from noon till 5p.m. all weekend. The hub offers food, water and activities like interactive art to get people in the festival spirit before heading out on the trail.

The festival features three distinct tours. The first being the Downtown Tour, located just east of the Johnson Street Bridge. The second is the Songhees Tour, located along the Songhees Walkway west of the bridge.

The Goose Tour features five shows spaced intermittently along the Galloping Goose Trail, with the final destination just north of Gorge Road.

Audiences can travel from show to show on bikes, roller blades, skateboards, scooters or just on foot. Whatever is legal on the Galloping Goose is festival friendly.

The festival is taking on a zero-waste policy this year, and is encouraging patrons to bring reusable water bottles and use eco-friendly materials. There won’t be any garbage cans at the event. SKAMpede won’t be giving out any garbage and they don’t want you to bring yours.

The festival is also offering a $66 ‘Friday Night Feast,’ which includes a three-course meal and 10 shows.

For more information on the SKAMpede, visit the website.