Mounties are searching for a man seen slashing the tires of a school van in surveillance footage captured at a Lantzville school last week.

The incident happened in the parking lot of Aspengrove School in the early hours of Wednesday, Aug. 15.

Security cameras caught the man clearly using a large knife to puncture all four tires of the passenger van.

The man did not have a shirt on and was only wearing shorts and sandals, according to Nanaimo RCMP.

They're hoping anyone who recognizes the man will call them at 250-754-2345 or report it to Crime Stoppers at nanaimocrimestoppers.com.