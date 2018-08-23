Shirtless man caught on camera slashing tires of school van in Lantzville
A shirtless man clad only in shorts and sandals slashed four tires of a school van at Aspengrove School in Lantsville. Aug. 15, 2018. (RCMP Handout)
CTV Vancouver Island
Published Thursday, August 23, 2018 4:27PM PDT
Mounties are searching for a man seen slashing the tires of a school van in surveillance footage captured at a Lantzville school last week.
The incident happened in the parking lot of Aspengrove School in the early hours of Wednesday, Aug. 15.
Security cameras caught the man clearly using a large knife to puncture all four tires of the passenger van.
The man did not have a shirt on and was only wearing shorts and sandals, according to Nanaimo RCMP.
They're hoping anyone who recognizes the man will call them at 250-754-2345 or report it to Crime Stoppers at nanaimocrimestoppers.com.