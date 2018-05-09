

A massive fire described as a "wall of flame" broke out at a shed housing golf carts at a course in Chemainus Wednesday afternoon.

Reports emerged around 4 p.m. that flames had broken out in a golf cart storage shed at Mt. Brenton Golf Course on Henry Road.

Chemainus fire crews arrived to find the structure fully involved and shooting flames high into the air as a black plume of smoke hovered above the course.

"The whole building was engulfed and it was going up the trees in the background," said Chemainus Fire Capt. Kevin Hardy. "It was a big fireball going up the back. It was quite incredible to watch, actually."

Crews got the upper hand on the fire by hitting it from all sides, knocking it down quickly. Crofton and Ladysmith's fire departments were called in for mutual aid.

Once it was contained, an excavator was called in to tear the charred, destroyed structure apart to make sure no fires sparked up again.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Well that golf shed is toast. Meanwhile, a presumably great game of golf continues. pic.twitter.com/ExbHZlR3Tj — Matricks (@IMatricksI) May 9, 2018