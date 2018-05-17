

CTV Vancouver Island





Six people were taken to hospital after a man with a weapon attacked victims seemingly at random in downtown Victoria Wednesday.

The string of attacks were spread out over several downtown blocks beginning at around 9:45 p.m.

Reports came in of a man running near Pandora and Store streets, hitting people with what appeared to be a field hockey stick.

More reports of injuries came in as the man made his way down Government Street before turning east onto Douglas Street.

Multiple victims were seen being tended to by police and paramedics at Bastion Square just outside the Irish Times pub. Many of the victims suffered injuries to the face and head.

"Completely bleeding from his nose, he has a big gash across his face," witness Darrgh O'Malley said about one victim he saw outside the pub.

As first responders tried to keep up with the calls, a fifth victim was reported a few blocks down at Government and Broughton.

Finally, 15 minutes after the first call came in, police apprehended a man near Douglas and Humboldt streets using a Taser. There were reports of a field hockey stick being recovered.

"Police cars flying down the road and then a couple of minutes later here, the guy's been caught, there's ambulances," said O'Malley.

CTV News has also learned of a sixth attack at Blanshard and Cormorant streets that took place nine hours before the string of assaults. Police say it appears to be the work of the same suspect.

"The officers ,when they attended, they believed it was an isolated incident. They went through all their normal investigative procedures for that type of call that we get called to," said Victoria police spokesman Const. Matt Rutherford. "We simply can't report out on every assault we attend."

As for a motive, police say so far there isn't one in what appears to be a random, unprovoked string of attacks.

Six people in total suffered non-life threatening injuries. Property was also damaged during the rampage.

Police confirmed Thursday morning that one man was taken in custody and faces around a dozen charges, including:

Two counts of aggravated assault

Three counts of assault causing bodily harm

Five counts of assault with a weapon

One count of mischief

Several counts of breach of probation

Police are now looking for witnesses of the assaults, including anyone in the 500-block of Fisgard Street, Store and Wharf streets from Fisgard to Broughton, the corner of Government and View streets and the corner of Government and Broughton streets.

They also believe more assaults may have taken place, and are asking any other potential victims to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 250-995-7654 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.