Several dogs get sick after eating dead humpback whale on B.C. coast

Fisheries and Oceans Canada is warning pet owners to steer clear of a dead humpback whale that was discovered along B.C.'s coast earlier this month.

As many as four dead humpback whales have washed up along beaches in B.C. over the past month, including one that was discovered in the Masset Inlet area of Haida Gwaii on Nov. 5.

On Wednesday, the DFO said it was aware that several dogs had become severely ill after eating meat from that decaying whale carcass.

"While scavenging from a dead animal is not prohibited, due to health and other concerns, it is highly recommended that the public refrain from handling the dead carcasses of any wild animals or marine mammals," said the DFO in a statement.

The organization says consuming the decaying whale meat and blubber can cause botulism – which can cause serious symptoms like vomiting, difficulty swallowing, partial facial paralysis, and more in humans – and that marine mammal meat may contain high levels of heavy metals and toxins.

If you or a pet ingests some of the whale, the DFO asks that you contact local fishery officers in Haida Gwaii at 250-559-8532, or in Masset at 250-626-3316.

This particular humpback whale has already undergone a necropsy by researchers.

The DFO says that it will take several months for the necropsy results to identify the cause of the whale's death, though there are early indications that the whale was killed by a vessel strike.

A dead humpback whale was spotted in Masset Inlet, Haida Gwaii, on Nov. 5, 2022. (Lorrie Joron)

Anyone who witnesses a whale in distress – whether that be through entanglement, harassment, or some other kind of disturbance – is asked to call the DFO's Observe, Record, Report/Marine Mammal Incident Hotline at 1-800-465-4336.

Mariners on the water can also contact the Canadian Coast Guard's Marine Mammal Desk at 1-833-339-1020 or report to the CCG marine traffic radio if they see a whale in distress.