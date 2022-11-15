Another dead humpback whale found on B.C. coast
Another dead humpback whale has been found in B.C., this time on a beach in northeastern Haida Gwaii.
At least three dead whales have been found along the coast over the past month. Researchers are unable to confirm if this is the fourth dead whale to be discovered in as many weeks, as this could be a dead whale first spotted on Oct. 12 floating north of Haida Gwaii.
Photos of the whale taken south of Cape Fife show the male humpback in a state of decay.
The dead humpback whale is pictured. (Chris Ashurst)
A necropsy was carried out on Tuesday by Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) staff with findings expected in a few weeks.
DFO called the recent string of dead humpbacks a pulse and will analyze the material gathered from the other necropsies to determine if the deaths are related.
At least two of the whales show injuries consistent with boat strikes.
One of those whales was found floating in the Masset Inlet just last week, and the other was discovered beached on a remote island north of Port McNeill three weeks ago.
Jackie Hildering with the Marine Education and Research Society said on Tuesday that these dead whales are an important reminder that the baleen whale population is rebounding and boaters need to be more aware out on the water.
"Hopefully it compels people to know the importance of reporting and learning from them, and knowing the 1-800 number," said Hildering. "Every coastal British Columbian should have it programed into their phones."
Hildering is referring to DFO's "Observe Record Report" number, which is 1-800-465-4336. The call line is used to contact the agency for numerous reason including the spotting of a whale in distress.
Hildering said mariners can also do their part by using the Ocean Wise Conservation Association’s WhaleReport app.
The app helps gather cetacean sightings for research purposes and notifies other users that whales have been spotted in reported areas, helping mariners avoid unintended interactions.
Ultimately, Hildering says the discovery of another dead humpback is an "opportunity to reflect on the threats of these whales."
