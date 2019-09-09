An elderly woman has been transported to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Courtenay.

According to Deputy Chief Dennis Henderson of the Courtenay Fire Department, one of the drivers needed assistance getting out of her vehicle following the crash.

"Upon arrival we did administer first aid until the ambulance came," Henderson said. "We had to provide extrication to remove the patient out of the driver side."

The crash shortly after 10 a.m. Monday on 17th Street near England Avenue.

The force of the collision sent the elderly woman's vehicle towards an insurance building but her vehicle was stopped by bushes next to the building.

"The structural integrity of the building wasn't compromised at all. She stopped short, fortunately," Henderson said.

The woman was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries while the driver of the second vehicle was checked out by ambulance crews and released.

The RCMP are still investigating the crash.