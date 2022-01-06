Schools close across Vancouver Island due to snow

Schools across Vancouver Island have closed Thursday due to snow.

The following school districts have called snow days, largely due to poor driving conditions:

Greater Victoria School District

Saanich School District

Sooke School District

Nanaimo/Ladysmith School District

Qualicum School District

Alberni School District

Comox Valley School District

Campbell River School District

Cowichan Valley School District

The University of Victoria, Camsun College, and Vancouver Island University have also closed their campuses Thursday due to snowfall.

While most students in B.C.'s K-12 system were not slated to return to school until Jan. 10, Thursday's closures do impact children of essential workers and student with complex needs, who resumed school earlier this week.

As of Thursday morning, some weather warnings remained in areas of Vancouver Island, including East and Inland Vancouver Island, as well as the Malahat highway.

Environment Canada says small amounts of snow up to two centimetres, and freezing rain, pose risks in these regions Thursday.

BC Transit warned of cancellations across the island on Thursday, while BC Ferries also cancelled several sailings, with even more departures delayed due to poor road conditions.

Jan. 6, 2022 (CTV News)