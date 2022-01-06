BC Transit suspends service on Vancouver Island due to snow

Heavy snowfall and poor road conditions have led BC Transit to suspend service on many routes across Vancouver Island Thursday.

As of Thursday morning, all routes in the Cowichan Valley area were suspended, while most routes in Greater Victoria were also cancelled.

⚠️❄️#Cowichan #RiderAlert - due to snowfall and poor road conditions, all service is currently suspended this morning.



Thanks for your patience, we're working to get services running ASAP.



Stay up to date https://t.co/BUSbO8Wy1b#CowichanValley #MapleBay #Ladysmith #DuncanBC — BC Transit (@BCTransit) January 6, 2022

About seven routes were still operating in Greater Victoria as of roughly 7:45 a.m., though BC Transit warns that these routes are delayed, and many are taking detours.

The latest updates on bus routes can be found on the BC Transit website.

Recent snowfall has affected services across the island.

Schools districts up and down Vancouver Island have announced a snow day for students due to poor road conditions.

BC Ferries also cancelled several sailings Thursday morning, while others are delayed due to poor road conditions.

Meanwhile, police are asking residents to stay home if possible. If you are driving, police ask that you expect delays, respect crews that are clearing streets, and drive to road conditions.