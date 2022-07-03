Scene of Saanich, B.C., shooting cleared, businesses reopened, police say
Scene of Saanich, B.C., shooting cleared, businesses reopened, police say
The remaining businesses on Shelbourne Street in Saanich, B.C., that had been closed after last week's shooting at a Bank of Montreal branch have now reopened, police say.
The Saanich Police Department said on Twitter Saturday that the crime scene at 3616 Shelbourne St. has been released and Shelbourne and Pear streets have reopened to all traffic.
"The Saanich Police Department and the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit would like to express our sincere appreciation to the public for their patience as our investigators worked tirelessly to complete the challenging protracted investigation of the scene," the department said.
Many of the businesses in the area reopened Thursday, after Tuesday's shooting forced the closure of several blocks as investigators responded to the scene and sorted through its aftermath.
Two gunmen – revealed Saturday to have been 22-year-old twin brothers Isaac and Mathew Auchterlonie, from Duncan – were killed during a shootout with police after attempting to rob the bank around 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Six police officers were injured during the incident, and three remained in hospital as of Saturday. An online fundraiser set up by the unions representing Victoria and Saanich police officers had raised more than $110,000 as of Sunday morning, up from about $78,000 as of Saturday afternoon.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Be prepared for delays at any point': Canada not flying alone in worldwide travel chaos
As Canadian airports deal with their own set of problems amid the busy summer travel season, by no means are they alone.
'Incompetence is incalculable': Airport frustrations sour Canadians' summer travel plans
CTVNews.ca asked Canadians to share their travel horror stories as cancelled flights, delays and lost luggage throw a wrench in Canadians' summer travel plans, due in part to staffing shortages at Canadian airports. Some report sleeping at airports and others say it took days to get to or from a destination.
Russian ship carrying Ukrainian grain detained by Turkish customs, ambassador says
Turkish customs authorities have detained a Russian cargo ship carrying grain which Ukraine says is stolen, Ukraine's ambassador to Turkey said on Sunday.
Splintered Ukrainian city braces for new battle with Russia
Slovyansk could become the next major target in Moscow's campaign to take the Donbas region, Ukraine's predominantly Russian-speaking industrial heartland.
Scene of Saanich, B.C., shooting cleared, businesses reopened, police say
The remaining businesses on Shelbourne Street in Saanich, B.C., that had been closed after last week's shooting at a Bank of Montreal branch have now reopened, police say.
Calgary's new 'Museum of Failure' aims to spark creativity
It's been said no one's success is complete without failure, but a new international exhibit in Calgary is proving that even some of the most talented innovators had some of the worst ideas for consumers.
'Ungrading': How one Ontario teacher is changing her approach to report cards
An Ontario high school teacher plans to continue with an alternative method of grading her students after an experiment last semester in which students proposed a grade and had to justify it with examples of their work.
Heavy rains, floods prompt evacuations of Sydney suburbs
Thousands of residents in Sydney suburbs were told to evacuate their homes on Sunday after heavy rains caused floodwaters to rise and rivers to overflow in what authorities called life-threatening emergencies.
Some emergency rooms across Canada shutting down amid staff shortages
Hospitals overwhelmed by the pandemic’s onslaught are still facing a number of challenges, causing unprecedented wait times in emergency rooms across the country.
Vancouver
-
Andres Cubas scores first MLS goal as Vancouver Whitecaps slay LAFC 1-0
The Caps came in below the playoff line in Major League Soccer's Western Conference, and seemed to be in tough as they hosted league-leaders Los Angeles FC, a team that has dominated nearly every club in its path this season.
-
Scene of Saanich, B.C., shooting cleared, businesses reopened, police say
The remaining businesses on Shelbourne Street in Saanich, B.C., that had been closed after last week's shooting at a Bank of Montreal branch have now reopened, police say.
-
Some emergency rooms across Canada shutting down amid staff shortages
Hospitals overwhelmed by the pandemic’s onslaught are still facing a number of challenges, causing unprecedented wait times in emergency rooms across the country.
Edmonton
-
'Incompetence is incalculable': Airport frustrations sour Canadians' summer travel plans
CTVNews.ca asked Canadians to share their travel horror stories as cancelled flights, delays and lost luggage throw a wrench in Canadians' summer travel plans, due in part to staffing shortages at Canadian airports. Some report sleeping at airports and others say it took days to get to or from a destination.
-
Albertans could receive inflation support, Kenney reveals on his radio show
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has indicated his United Conservative government will reveal details next week about additional support to help people deal with high inflation.
-
Missing Edmonton teen found safe in Oregon, U.S. man facing charges
A 13-year-old girl from Edmonton who had been missing for more than a week was safely located in Oregon, where a man, 41, is in police custody and facing charges.
Toronto
-
Two people dead and baby injured in pair of crashes in Peel Region
Two people died and four others including a nine-month-old baby were injured in a pair of crashes that occurred two hours apart in Peel Region overnight.
-
'We just don’t have clear information': Nearly 250 GTA child care centres have applied for $10 a day program
Nearly 250 child care centres have signalled their intent to opt into the federal government’s $10-a-day program since applications opened across most of the Greater Toronto Area last week but hundreds of others remain on the sidelines.
-
This man arrived from Calgary 16 days ago. He is still looking for his bags at Toronto Pearson airport
As unclaimed luggage continue to pile up at Pearson International Airport, one local resident has been looking for his bags for 16 days after arriving in Toronto.
Calgary
-
Calgary's new 'Museum of Failure' aims to spark creativity
It's been said no one's success is complete without failure, but a new international exhibit in Calgary is proving that even some of the most talented innovators had some of the worst ideas for consumers.
-
'Incompetence is incalculable': Airport frustrations sour Canadians' summer travel plans
CTVNews.ca asked Canadians to share their travel horror stories as cancelled flights, delays and lost luggage throw a wrench in Canadians' summer travel plans, due in part to staffing shortages at Canadian airports. Some report sleeping at airports and others say it took days to get to or from a destination.
-
Stampede preparations kicked into high gear
The Calgary Stampede is five days away from returning with a full throttle in 2022, with staff and volunteers anticipating a big turnout.
Montreal
-
Experts warn new Quebec tenants to check for bed bugs and other infestations
At this time of year, when many Quebecers move into a new home, there may be an increase in infestations of invaders such as bed bugs. Anyone can be affected by these unwanted pests and it is important to report cases.
-
Montreal conservation group angered after Monarch fields mowed
A Montreal conservation group is baffled and frustrated after a field of shrubs, flowers, and, importantly, milkweed was mowed.
-
'Incompetence is incalculable': Airport frustrations sour Canadians' summer travel plans
CTVNews.ca asked Canadians to share their travel horror stories as cancelled flights, delays and lost luggage throw a wrench in Canadians' summer travel plans, due in part to staffing shortages at Canadian airports. Some report sleeping at airports and others say it took days to get to or from a destination.
Atlantic
-
'Incompetent': New Brunswick cabinet minister blasts Air Canada for cancellation
New Brunswick's education minister is lashing out at Air Canada, saying the airline is incompetent because it decided on the weekend to cancel a Monday flight that would have taken him and four officials to a meeting in Regina.
-
N.S. man charged after allegedly ramming RCMP vehicle, fleeing the scene: police
A 32-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly drove into an RCMP vehicle before fleeing from police.
-
N.B. woman facing impaired driving charge after SUV collides with RCMP vehicle
A 50-year-old New Brunswick woman is facing an impaired driving charge following a head-on collision with a fully marked RCMP vehicle in the village of Tracadie.
Winnipeg
-
Shamattawa man recovering after officer-involved shooting
A man from Shamattawa First Nation is being treated for serious injuries after an RCMP officer-involved shooting Saturday afternoon.
-
Some emergency rooms across Canada shutting down amid staff shortages
Hospitals overwhelmed by the pandemic’s onslaught are still facing a number of challenges, causing unprecedented wait times in emergency rooms across the country.
-
'I'm really angry': Staff shortages temporarily closing some rural Manitoba emergency rooms
Longstanding staff shortages in rural emergency rooms are continuing to create problems, with some being forced to close or cut their hours.
Kitchener
-
Gun call prompts police response at Kitchener encampment
Police were called to a Kitchener encampment on Saturday after they received a report of a disturbance involving a gun.
-
Fireworks set off in Kitchener park spark several fires
Police are looking for the person who set off fireworks in a Kitchener park Saturday which sparked several fires in the dry grass.
-
'Suddenly just explosions': Man arrested for setting off fireworks on Waterloo road
A man is facing charges after he set off fireworks early Saturday morning in Waterloo. "He was holding the fireworks in his hand and then projecting them at businesses and pedestrians," said police.
Regina
-
Riders ride big third quarter to victory over Alouettes
The Saskatchewan Roughriders offence caught fire in the third quarter and burned the Alouettes for 21 points in a 41-20 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday night at Mosaic Stadium.
-
Performance at Regina Farmers' Market highlights human animal relationships
The Regina Farmers’ Market at Victoria Square had an atmosphere like no other Saturday morning with folk music blaring from the main stage.
-
Fajardo, Lauther banged up in win vs Montreal
The Saskatchewan Roughriders’ starting quarterback is the first to admit he’s not playing at one hundred percent. The 30-year old pivot has sustained some big hits this season, leading to his wearing of a protective knee brace.
Barrie
-
Police rescue stand-up paddleboarder on Lake Simcoe
Police in Orillia rescued a stand-up paddleboarder out along Lake Simcoe Saturday.
-
'We just don’t have clear information': Nearly 250 GTA child care centres have applied for $10 a day program
Nearly 250 child care centres have signalled their intent to opt into the federal government’s $10-a-day program since applications opened across most of the Greater Toronto Area last week but hundreds of others remain on the sidelines.
-
Some emergency rooms across Canada shutting down amid staff shortages
Hospitals overwhelmed by the pandemic’s onslaught are still facing a number of challenges, causing unprecedented wait times in emergency rooms across the country.
Saskatoon
-
Performers excited to be back at Saskatchewan Jazz Festival
After two years without a full-scale event, the Saskatchewan Jazz Festival is officially underway and artists are looking forward to performing live again.
-
Performance at Regina Farmers' Market highlights human animal relationships
The Regina Farmers’ Market at Victoria Square had an atmosphere like no other Saturday morning with folk music blaring from the main stage.
-
Don’t let summer fun leave you in debt, financial expert says
As Canadians are feeling the urge to spend on summer fun, one financial advisor recommends being realistic and cautious this year.
Northern Ontario
-
Newmont Porcupine opens spectacular lookout point of mining pit and city to public
Mining giant, Newmont Porcupine in Timmins is finished phase one of a land use plan-a partnership agreement it has with the city. It's a spectacular lookout area where people can watch mining activity happening in the Hollinger open pit mine and see many familiar areas of the city's landscape.
-
Rhythm of bluegrass music takes over River Valley campground this summer
Bluegrass music is the key to success for a River Valley campground.
-
Steel City NerdCon returns to Sault Ste. Marie
Retro video gamers, card collectors, and vintage toy enthusiasts descended upon the Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre in the Sault for Steel City NerdCon. This is the first such event since COVID restrictions were lifted, bringing in large crowds. Some attendees dressed up as their favourite sci-fi, fantasy and comic book characters.