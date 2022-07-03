Scene of Saanich, B.C., shooting cleared, businesses reopened, police say

The remaining businesses on Shelbourne Street in Saanich, B.C., that had been closed after last week's shooting at a Bank of Montreal branch have now reopened, police say.

The Saanich Police Department said on Twitter Saturday that the crime scene at 3616 Shelbourne St. has been released and Shelbourne and Pear streets have reopened to all traffic.

"The Saanich Police Department and the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit would like to express our sincere appreciation to the public for their patience as our investigators worked tirelessly to complete the challenging protracted investigation of the scene," the department said.

Many of the businesses in the area reopened Thursday, after Tuesday's shooting forced the closure of several blocks as investigators responded to the scene and sorted through its aftermath.

Two gunmen – revealed Saturday to have been 22-year-old twin brothers Isaac and Mathew Auchterlonie, from Duncan – were killed during a shootout with police after attempting to rob the bank around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Six police officers were injured during the incident, and three remained in hospital as of Saturday. An online fundraiser set up by the unions representing Victoria and Saanich police officers had raised more than $110,000 as of Sunday morning, up from about $78,000 as of Saturday afternoon.