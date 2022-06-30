2 slain gunmen still unidentified after Saanich shooting: BC RCMP
2 slain gunmen still unidentified after Saanich shooting: BC RCMP
RCMP say they're working with the BC Coroners Service to identify the two men who were shot and killed by police in an exchange of gunfire outside a bank in Saanich, B.C., on Tuesday.
The shootout also resulted in six police officers being injured, three of whom remain in hospital Thursday.
Once the two suspects have been identified, police say they'll notify their next of kin.
"Then we will be moving forward with determining more about them," said RCMP Cpl. Alex Bérubé at a live update outside of the Saanich Police headquarters Thursday.
"I mean their backgrounds, who they are, their histories, and how that may relate to what took place," he said.
Police say the investigation is still its early stages, and investigators do not want to reveal any details that may affect the integrity of the investigation.
Saanich Police Chief Const. Dean Duthie was able to clarify, however, that officers encountered the two armed men as they were exiting the bank Tuesday.
He added that a white panel van parked at the scene, which is now riddled with bullet holes, was a police vehicle.
Meanwhile, Bérubé was able to describe what the suspects' vehicle looked like, and confirm that "improvised explosive devices" were found inside it.
"It's fair to describe what [the explosive disposal unit] dealt with was a highly volatile and dangerous situation," he said.
The suspects' vehicle is described as a white, four-door 1992 Toyota Camry with two black racing stripes over its hood and roof.
"We're asking anyone with information about this vehicle or its movement a week prior to Tuesday to contact the VIIMCU line at 250-380-6211," said Bérubé.
Bérubé says several firearms located at the scene have also been recovered by police.
The RCMP officer said he was unable to provide details on the firearms, however, due to the concurrent investigations by VIIMCU and the provincial police watchdog group, the Independent Investigations Office of B.C.
"I can say that multiple units and personnel that specialize in dealing with and identifying firearms are involved," he said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
An earlier version of this story is posted below.
Saanich police will hold another update on a deadly shooting that took place on Tuesday afternoon, leaving two suspects dead and six officers with gunshot wounds.
On Wednesday, Saanich Police Chief Const. Dean Duthie said three of the injured officers had been released from hospital, while three more remained in hospital – including one officer who was still receiving intensive care.
An area around the crime scene, which was evacuated Tuesday, remained closed to residents and businesses on Wednesday. Police have not yet said if the area has reopened to residents.
The closed area is along Shelbourne Street between Cedar Hill Cross Road and Donnelly Avenue.
On Wednesday, police also confirmed that explosive devices were found inside a vehicle linked to the shooting suspects. The explosives have since been disposed of.
"The types of explosive and what their intentions were we do not know, that's exactly what [the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit] is trying to work through right now," said RCMP spokesperson Chris Manseau on Wednesday.
"That information may come forward in the future, or it may form part of the investigation, or we may never know," he said.
A woman who was inside of the bank when the gunmen arrived and shooting began also shared her harrowing story with CTV News on Wednesday.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
