SARATOGA BEACH, B.C. -- One RV trailer has been destroyed and a second badly damaged after an early morning fire Saturday at Saratoga Beach.

The two trailers at the Pacific Playgrounds Resort were unoccupied when the fire was first spotted by someone in another nearby unit who was watching television and noticed an orange glow outside, according to Oyster River Deputy Fire Chief Chris Murray.

"The first one was fully engulfed when we got down there, our first attack lines was to hit on the RV that was right beside [the one on fire] so there wouldn't be much damage" Murray said.

While the first trailer was burned right down to the chassis, Murray says the fate of the second trailer will have to be determined by the insurance company.

Murray said firefighters did get some assistance from the weather during their battle.

"The wind just happened to be floating the right way, it was going out to the ocean. If it was going the other way it might have been a domino effect of getting more trailers on fire" he said.