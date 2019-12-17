VICTORIA -- A Vancouver Island child-care centre has been shuttered and its operator arrested after a police search of the facility Monday.

Central Saanich Police Chief Les Sylven tells CTV News that complaints came to light last week from parents concerned about the operator's conduct with children at the Montessori Educare Daycare at 7925 East Saanich Rd.

"We've been working on it throughout the weekend," Sylven said Tuesday.

“A search warrant was executed at the facility yesterday morning, and a suspect was arrested. The investigation is in relation to his conduct with children in his care."

The man was released from police custody with an order to appear in court.

One parent who spoke with CTV News says she complained about the daycare operator's behaviour with one child in particular who was consistently seated on the owner's lap.

When she raised her concerns with one of two female staff members, she says the behaviour didn't change.

The complainant raised the issue with Island Health officials and then promptly received a letter advising her that her childcare at the centre had been terminated.

Central Saanich police are asking parents and friends to refrain from asking children about their interactions with the male teacher at this time.

A statement from the Montessori Educare centre says the daycare will remain closed until further notice.