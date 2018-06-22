

Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps say she'll be watching a weekend amalgamation vote in the Cowichan Valley closely as she ponders a possible referendum in the Capital Region.

With Duncan and North Cowichan residents heading to the polls Saturday, Victoria and Saanich are setting up their own discussion on amalgamation.

The topic of amalgamating the two cities – and how it might be interpreted on a ballot – will be discussed at a meeting next Tuesday.

"Both of our residents, in different ways, in the last election asked for the question of amalgamation or at least better regional governance to be explored," Helps told CTV News Friday. "We're four years later, and it's past time to have that conversation."

Helps said she'll be watching Saturday's vote "very closely" before Tuesday's meeting with Saanich council, calling it "two historic events within the span of four days."

She said she doesn't have an opinion on amalgamation at this point, and that council will instead ask citizens if they support funding a citizen's assembly to explore the potential cost benefits and disadvantages of amalgamation.

She said the Tuesday meeting is a result of Saanich asking other local governments interested in the topic to come forward.

If approved, the question of whether to form a citizens assembly on amalgamation could show up on civic election ballots this October 20.