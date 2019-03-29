

CTV Vancouver Island





The mayor of Saanich is supporting a proposal to build a massive multi-use recreation complex anchored by an indoor velodrome.

Still in its infancy, the proposal was brought before Saanich’s parks and recreation advisory committee Thursday night.

The Greater Victoria Velodrome Association says in addition to the indoor cycling track and rec complex, the facility could include commercial space, a conference centre, medical facilities and a hotel.

The estimated cost of the project is between $90 million and $120 million, according to the association.

Mayor Fred Haynes says the proposal is well-timed as Saanich is poised to increase its tax revenues with major destination projects.

“What we’re looking for as a council are opportunities to expand our non-residential tax base,” Haynes told CTV News, citing other development proposals including a casino, movie studio and new hockey arena.

“I think it’s a really neat idea, and this is the time in Saanich to be looking at some really big ideas,” he said. “As a municipality, we’re looking to increase our recreational footprint.”

While details about the location and business case for the complex remain a mystery, Haynes said Saanich would be “the ideal location for a national cycling centre.”

The association is actively seeking to replace the region’s current outdoor velodrome in Colwood with a modern facility.

“As the mayor of Saanich, I’m pleased to see it come forward and I invite others to bring their big ideas forward,” Haynes said.

Several cycling teams from across Canada use the capital region as a base for their winter and spring training programs.

In 2015, Canada’s national mountain biking team relocated its headquarters to Bear Mountain, and Triathlon Canada relocated to Victoria in 2017.