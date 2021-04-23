VICTORIA -- More than 2,000 BC Hydro customers in Saanich were without power Friday.

The cause of the outage in the Royal Oak area was still under investigation late Friday morning

Approximately 2,039 homes and businesses were affected by the outage which began before 7 a.m.

BC Hydro said crews were quickly on site to address the problem.

Power had been restored to most customers by 10:30 a.m.