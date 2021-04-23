Advertisement
Saanich power outage affects thousands of BC Hydro customers
Published Friday, April 23, 2021 8:24AM PDT Last Updated Friday, April 23, 2021 10:37AM PDT
Area affected by a Saanich power outage on Friday, April 23, 2021. (BC Hydro)
VICTORIA -- More than 2,000 BC Hydro customers in Saanich were without power Friday.
The cause of the outage in the Royal Oak area was still under investigation late Friday morning
Approximately 2,039 homes and businesses were affected by the outage which began before 7 a.m.
BC Hydro said crews were quickly on site to address the problem.
Power had been restored to most customers by 10:30 a.m.