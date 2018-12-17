

CTV Vancouver Island





Police in Saanich are seeking witnesses of a violent assault at a bus stop that put a man in the hospital.

Investigators say it happened at around 6 p.m. Sunday at the stop on Douglas Street, north of Saanich Road and beside the Uptown Centre.

A man was waiting for the northbound #50 bus when he was attacked by another male. Police said the victim did nothing to provoke the attack.

The attacker then boarded a bus and fled the scene, while the victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital. He released that night.

Police believe there are people who witnessed the attack who they have not yet spoken to, and are asking any witnesses to call them at 250-475-4321 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.