Saanich police search for suspicious men near site of – but unrelated to – BMO shootout

Saanich police search for suspicious men near site of – but unrelated to – BMO shootout

Police block Shelbourne Street at Knight Avenue in Saanich on Thursday, June 30, 2022. (CTV) Police block Shelbourne Street at Knight Avenue in Saanich on Thursday, June 30, 2022. (CTV)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario