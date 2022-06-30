Saanich police search for suspicious men near site of – but unrelated to – BMO shootout

Police in Saanich – including heavily armed Emergency Response Team officers – were called to search for two suspicious men near Mt. Tolmie Park Thursday afternoon.

A witness described the men as "wearing army-type outfits" and possibly carrying a long gun, according to a news release from the Saanich Police Department.

Police described one of the men as in his 30s. He has a white beard and was wearing full camouflage and carrying a dark backpack and a beige case slung over his shoulder.

The other man is in his 20s, was wearing a "navy black camo top" and had dark-coloured hair and skin, police said.

Officers conducted ground searches for the men from Mt. Tolmie to McKenzie Avenue with the assistance of an RCMP helicopter, according to Saanich police.

The department tweeted around 5:30 p.m. that one man was in custody, but later clarified that that man's apprehension was unrelated to the search. As of 7:30 p.m., there was no indication from police that either of the two suspicious men had been located.

The area being searched is not far from where police shot and killed two men during an exchange of gunfire at a Bank of Montreal Branch on Shelbourne Street Tuesday.

Despite the proximity, police said there was no indication that the suspicious men being sought Thursday were associated with Tuesday's bank robbery.

That incident also resulted in six police officers being injured, three of whom remained in hospital Thursday.

Investigators said the two men killed during the shootout had not yet been identified Thursday, more than 48 hours after the incident took place.