VICTORIA -- Police in Saanich spent the weekend responding to break-ins at local businesses, including two overnight Sunday in the Royal Oak area.

The Royal Oak Liquor Plus and the Med Grill Royal Oak, both on West Saanich Road, were broken into late Sunday night or very early Monday morning, according to police.

Another break-in in Saanich occurred earlier on the weekend but police have not yet released details about the time and location.

Saanich police have made one arrest related to at least one of the break-ins.

Police are expected to release more information on the break-ins Monday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.