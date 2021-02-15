VICTORIA -- The District of Saanich has released a slate of COVID-19-friendly Family Day activities for residents to enjoy until the end of the month.

The Saanich Family Arts Festival has gone virtual this year. Now when you log onto the Family Bubble Festival website, you’ll be able to choose from three categories of events and activities.

“(There are) a number of arts and culture performances, we have a number of hands-on art activities, and we always try and include some nature and environmental art activities,” said community arts programmer, Brenda Weatherston.

There’s also a selection of pre-recorded videos from cultural performers and musicians available online.

People who are interested in organizing activities at home can download activity guides, and there are still few creative kits available to order online that can be picked up at the Cedar Hill Recreation Centre.

If you’re looking for something to do outdoors, there is a curated ‘mindfulness walk’ along the Gorge Waterway, created by art therapist Kaitlin McManus.

It includes seven installations, and each one has a corresponding audio track online.

“Leading you through a mindfulness meditation that works with each spot. There are some things about deep listening, mindful walking and gratitude,” said McManus about the walk.

“I think just reaching out to community at a time when it’s been very difficult to do so... and connecting with nature in a mindful way can be very healthy for a time like this,” she said.

The art instillations and other activities will be available online until the end of February.