When Saanich police pulled over a suspicious vehicle this week, they found the driver’s story was paper thin – literally.

On Tuesday afternoon, members of the Saanich traffic safety unit pulled over a grey Audi A4 in the 3800-block of Quadra Street.

Officers noticed a thick plastic cover over the car’s rear licence plate, which made it difficult to read. On closer inspection, the car’s licence plates were nothing more than laminated sheets of paper.

It turns out the 33-year-old driver had been prohibited from driving and the vehicle was not insured.

For papering over the truth, the driver was arrested for altering a licence plate and driving while prohibited.

The car was impounded for seven days and the driver was also issued a $707 violation ticket for having a plastic cover over his plate and having no insurance.