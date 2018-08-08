

Nikita Ganovicheff, CTV Vancouver Island





Rifflandia has released the full line-up for this year’s festival, and it continues to grow with nearly 50 more bands than last year.

The 11th Rifflandia will run from September 13-16 and will feature 154 artists across 15 stages in downtown Victoria.

Royal Athletic Park will be home to the main stage. Organizers encourage families to come, with children 12 and under getting in for free. The kids will need to be registered beforehand on the festival's website.

Headliners this year include R&B artist Daniel Caesar, Victoria indie rock band Current Swell and singer songwriter Jessie Reyez.

The night venues will have acts across 11 different downtown stages including the Canoe Club, Phillips Backyard and Vinyl Envy.

“We are all over the map genre-wise this year, from electronic music, to folk music, to rock and roll,” said Nick Blasko, the director of Atomique Productions.

Blasko says the spirit behind Rifflandia has always been to support local artist and this year nearly 75 per cent of the acts will be from British Columbia.

“Coming to Rifflandia, you come for the experience and you come with an open mind and you always leave with new favourite bands,” said Blasko.

The full schedule and tickets are now available.