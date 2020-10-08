CAMPBELL RIVER -- Zeballos, a remote west Vancouver Island village, has reported a rise in vandalism cases over the past couple of months.

The village infrastructure has been vandalized and intentionally damaged, said chief administrative officer Meredith Starkey.

In separate instances, the foreshore washroom building and the field at a local ball park were significantly damaged, said Starkey. An unauthorized vehicle was recklessly driven over grass saturated from a storm at the field.

“We are the smallest municipality in B.C., and have the budget to match. And in these circumstances, unnecessary spending and reallocation of our public works staff is required,” said Starkey.

Residents who witness vandalism or who may have any information relating to the vandalism caused are asked to contact the Port McNeill RCMP non-emergency line at 250-956-4441.