

Alanna Kelly, CTV Vancouver Island





A Victoria police officer was remembered during the B.C. Law Enforcement Memorial on Sunday.

Const. Ian Jordan responded to a routine call that forever changed his life in September 1987.

He was injured in a crash with another police cruiser as he and another officer raced toward the same emergency call on Fort Street. He then lay in an unresponsive state for 30 years and died on April 11, 2018.

“He was a very dedicated police officer," said his widow Hilary Jordan. "His job came first. He loved what he did."

Sgt. Jonathan Sheldan told CTV News Vancouver Island Sunday's memorial aims to remember each and every fallen B.C. law enforcement member. All 127 names were read out loud in a ceremony at the B.C. legislature building.

“We want them to know that we will not forget their husband, father, brother, wife, mother … the member that is lost is not gone forever,” said Sheldan.

Two new names were added this year to the ceremony.

“Thankfully not a recent event,” said Sheldan. “Both were B.C. provincial police officers and both lost their lives in 1915.”

Hilary Jordan said being at the ceremony on Sunday gave her comfort because she realizes there are others in the same situation who care deeply.