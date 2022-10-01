Reduced hours continue at 2 Island health-care centres
Limited staff availability has led to the further reduction of services at one Vancouver Island health-care facility and the extension of overnight closures at another.
Island Health announced Friday that overnight closures of the emergency department at the Cormorant Island Community Health Centre in Alert Bay would be extended until Oct. 17.
On Thursday, the health authority announced a schedule for closures and hours reductions in urgent care at the Chemainus Health Care Centre throughout the month of October.
Both facilities have been operating on reduced hours for months. Island Health first scaled back the Chemainus facility's hours in May, and overnight closures at Cormorant Island began in July.
Initially, the Alert Bay facility – which had previously been open for emergency services 24 hours a day – was scheduled to close from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. daily for two weeks.
The closures were later extended through the end of August, then to mid-September, then through the end of September, and now through mid-October.
Anyone experiencing a medical emergency in Alert Bay while the emergency department is closed should call 911, Island Health said, adding that it has "protocols in place to ensure patients are transported to an appropriate alternate site."
"Island Health, like all health authorities in B.C. and across Canada, is extremely challenged by the health workforce shortage," the health authority said in a statement.
"At this time, Island Health does not have enough nursing staff in the region to maintain safe, consistent 24/7 ED services at the CICHC. This is being done to ensure the safety of patients. You must have a minimum level of staff in order for patients to be safe."
The health authority said it is working "diligently" on recruiting nurses, with the goal of resuming 24-hour service "as quickly as possible."
Meanwhile, in Chemainus, it is "limited physician availability" that is causing service reductions.
While laboratory and medical imaging services at the facility remain open for their usual hours, Island Health released a detailed schedule for when urgent care will be available at Chemainus Health Care Centre in October.
When urgent care is not available at the facility, patients are advised to go to Ladysmith Community Health Centre or Cowichan District Hospital, which are 15 and 20 kilometres away, respectively.
"Island Health is continuing work to secure additional physician coverage for October, which may result in adjustments to CHCC urgent care hours of operation," the health authority said. "Residents and visitors to the area can call ahead to the CHCC for up-to-date information at 250-737-2040 ext. 42227 or check for updates on the Island Health website."
The schedule for urgent care availability released Thursday is as follows:
- Oct. 1 – Closed
- Oct. 2 – Open 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
- Oct. 3 – Open 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
- Oct. 4 – Open 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
- Oct. 5 – Open 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
- Oct. 6 – Open 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Oct. 7 – Closed
- Oct. 8 – Open 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
- Oct. 9 – Open 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Oct. 10 – Open 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Oct. 11 – Open 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
- Oct. 12 – Closed
- Oct. 13 – Closed
- Oct. 14 – Open 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
- Oct. 15 – Closed
- Oct. 16 – Closed
- Oct. 17 – Open 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
- Oct. 18 – Closed
- Oct. 19 – Closed
- Oct. 20 – Open 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
- Oct. 21 – Open 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Oct. 22 – Open 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
- Oct. 23 – Open 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
- Oct. 24 – Closed
- Oct. 25 – Closed
- Oct. 26 – Open 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
- Oct. 27 – Open 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Oct. 28 – Open 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
- Oct. 29 – Open 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Oct. 30 – Open 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Oct. 31 – Closed
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russia withdraws troops after Ukraine encircles key city
Russia said Saturday it has withdrawn its troops from the once-occupied city of Lyman, as Ukraine's eastern counteroffensive recaptures more territory. Russia's Tass and RIA news agencies, citing the Russian defense ministry, made the announcement.
How Canada's empty offices could get a second chance
Offices in Canada still haven't returned to their pre-pandemic occupancy rates, and now a growing number of underused buildings are being converted into apartments and condominiums. CTVNews.ca takes a look at this trend.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Fewer firefighters mean slower response times, jeopardizing lives
Saturday at 7 p.m.: a CTV W5 investigation reveals that a critical shortage of volunteer firefighters in this country is having a potentially deadly impact, especially in rural Canada.
Canada has now ended its COVID-19 travel restrictions, mask mandates
As of this morning, travellers to Canada do not need to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 -- and wearing a mask on planes and trains is now optional, though it is still recommended.
Dozens dead from Ian, one of strongest, costliest U.S. storms
Rescuers searched for survivors among the ruins of Florida's flooded homes from Hurricane Ian while authorities in South Carolina began assessing damage from its strike there as the remnants of one of the strongest and costliest hurricanes to ever hit the U.S. continued to push north.
Canada headed for 'severe' and 'inevitable' recession in 2023: economist
Canada is headed for a 'severe' and 'almost inevitable' recession in early 2023, according to the head of economics at Macquarie Group, which states Canada will face an approximately three per cent contraction in gross domestic product and a five per cent rise in its unemployment rate during the predicted recession.
Mendicino says Alberta's resistance to federal gun buyback plan is 'reckless' and 'a political stunt'
Federal Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is calling Alberta Justice Minister and Solicitor General Tyler Shandro's plan to direct RCMP in the province not to enforce confiscations of prohibited firearms 'reckless,' and is amounting it to 'a political stunt' that won't hold up.
Jaded, cynical, disillusioned: report says federal whistleblowers fear reprisal
Federal workers are increasingly cynical, skeptical and disillusioned about the idea of reporting wrongdoing in the public service, says a recent survey.
Putin illegally annexes Ukraine land; Kyiv seeks NATO entry
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed treaties Friday to illegally annex more occupied Ukrainian territory in a sharp escalation of his war. Ukraine's president countered with a surprise application to join the NATO military alliance.
Vancouver
-
'It's still a lot of hurting': Survivors of former North Vancouver residential school return to the site
Survivors of a former North Vancouver residential school were among hundreds who gathered at the site for a pilgrimage Friday.
-
Vancouver's Trutch Street to be renamed Musqueamview Street
The Musqueam Indian Band has gifted a replacement name for Trutch Street to the City of Vancouver, more than a decade after members first called for a change.
-
B.C. city permanently raises local First Nation's flag on Truth and Reconciliation Day
The City of White Rock marked the second ever National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Friday by raising the flag of the Semiahmoo First Nation at city hall.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton soccer community mourns man killed in 5-vehicle crash
A prominent member of Edmonton's soccer community was one of two victims in Wednesday's fatal crash in Mill Woods.
-
'A powerful message': Alberta unveils new monument to honour residential school survivors
The province unveiled images of a new permanent statue to be placed on Alberta legislature grounds that will honour residential school survivors and the children that never made it home.
-
'We know it’s lonely': Manitou Asinîy Stone to be returned to Indigenous stewardship
A meteorite with special significance is being returned to Indigenous people after more than 100 years.
Toronto
-
Toronto's election is less than a month away. Here's what some mayoral candidates are pledging ahead of upcoming debate
Toronto’s municipal election is less than a month away, but there seems to be a lack of campaign buzz across the city.
-
Ontario's minimum wage rose. Here's what you need to know
Ontario’s minimum wage has gone up. Here's what you need to know.
-
Toronto police investigating after boy walks into hospital with gunshot wound
Toronto police are investigating a shooting in Scarborough Friday evening that left a boy injured.
Calgary
-
Blood Tribe singer performs national anthem at Toronto Blue Jays game
The nerves were high for Tsuaki Marule as she sang O Canada in front of thousands of fans at the Toronto Blue Jays game on Friday.
-
Thousands of Calgarians gather on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Calgarians gathered to remember, educate and listen on Friday for the country's second annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
-
'Every Child Matters' walk in Morley, Alta., recognizes residential school atrocities
Indigenous community members and their allies gathered in Morley, Alta., on Friday to recognize the intergenerational traumas of Canada’s residential school system.
Montreal
-
Quebec election: Party leaders begin final weekend of the campaign
As the Quebec election campaign enters its final weekend the main party leaders are fanning out across the province.
-
Body of a man found in a Montreal garbage can, police investigating 27th homicide of 2022
The body of a man was found lifeless in a garbage can on Doctor Penfield Ave. in Montreal on Friday evening, and police confirmed that they are investigating the 27th homicide of 2022 in Montreal.
-
Woman found unconscious in her cell in Nunavik: police watchdog investigating
Five investigators from the independent Quebec police watchdog (BEI) will try to shed light on the death of a 39-year-old woman who died Friday after being placed in detention in Nunavik.
Atlantic
-
P.E.I. announces Emergency Jobs Initiative, provide update on power and return to school
Employees who have suffered wage losses due to the destruction of post-tropical storm Fiona on Prince Edward Island are set to benefit from a new program by the provincial government.
-
‘The truth hurts but it also heals’: Halifax recognizes the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Drums and singing could be heard at the Grand Parade in Halifax as many gathered in orange to honour residential school survivors and those who never returned home.
-
Nearly one week after Fiona, the clean-up continues in Cape Breton
Major clean-up efforts continue in Cape Breton on Friday as many on the island remain in the dark.
Winnipeg
-
Monument commemorating Assiniboia Residential School unveiled in Winnipeg
Former students of Assiniboia Residential School were honoured Friday at the unveiling of a commemorative monument and gathering place on Academy Road.
-
Residential schools memorial sculpture 'encapsulates the spirit of reconciliation'
A memorial sculpture honouring those lost and affected by the residential school system is giving Winnipeggers a new gathering place for truth and reconciliation.
-
Two semis involved in Friday morning perimeter crash
Emergency crews were on the scene of a multi-vehicle collision at the corner of Portage Avenue and the Perimeter Highway Friday.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener’s first Artist-in-Residence plans to share stories of underrepresented voices through portraits
The City of Kitchener announced, earlier this month, that Bangishimo Johnston would be the 2022 Artist-in-Residence.
-
Reconciliation garden in Breslau ready for harvest
A growing garden in Breslau, aimed at nurturing relationships and reconciliation, is now ready for harvest.
-
Thousands in Kitchener walk, demand action on National Day for Truth & Reconciliation
Songs of determination and steps of solidarity filled the streets of downtown Kitchener Friday morning, marking the second annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
Regina
-
Hundreds gather at Government House in Regina for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Lieutenant Governor Russ Mirasty hosted an event for the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation at the Residential School Memorial on the grounds of Government House in Regina.
-
National Truth and Reconciliation walk held in Regina's Victoria Park
Downtown Regina was host to a memorial walk Friday morning, acting as one part of the many gatherings for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in the Queen City.
-
'I still struggle': Residential school survivors share stories during National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
People in Regina gathered at the Eagle Heart Centre on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. For the community it's a time to acknowledge.
Barrie
-
'Sadness and hope': Indigenous leaders, academics speak on Sept. 30 as commitments go unfulfilled
For the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, CTVNews.ca spoke to several Indigenous leaders about feelings around the day more than a year since the suspected gravesites made world news, and in the weeks following Queen Elizabeth II death that took over the news cycle during a month when decolonization is meant to be top of mind.
-
Ont. family living in Port aux Basques loses home to Hurricane Fiona's wrath
The home of a former Barrie, Ont. family living in Port aux Basques, Newfoundland, was destroyed as Hurricane Fiona hit the coast last week.
-
Toronto councillor Michael Thompson charged with sexual assault, his lawyer says
Toronto city councillor Michael Thompson has been charged with sexual assault, his lawyer has told CP24.
Saskatoon
-
'A sea of orange': Saskatoon marks National Day for Truth and Reconciliation with march
Shirley Isbister had trouble believing her eyes Friday as she stood at the bottom of Victoria Park in Saskatoon watching more than 1,000 people dressed in orange shirts pour in from the street above for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
-
'You feel more connected': Thousands turn out for STC Pow Wow
More than four thousand people attended the Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC) Pow Wow and Concert at SaskTel Centre on Friday.
-
CMA's new and first Indigenous president on Canada's health-care crisis
Newly appointed president of the Canadian Medical Association, Dr. Alika Lafontaine shares what the organization plans to do in helping save the country’s collapsing health-care system.
Northern Ontario
-
How Canada's empty offices could get a second chance
Offices in Canada still haven't returned to their pre-pandemic occupancy rates, and now a growing number of underused buildings are being converted into apartments and condominiums. CTVNews.ca takes a look at this trend.
-
Indigenous university officially opens in Sault Ste. Marie
Ontario's ninth Indigenous university officially opened in Sault Ste. Marie across from a former residential school on National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.
-
Canada has now ended its COVID-19 travel restrictions, mask mandates
As of this morning, travellers to Canada do not need to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 -- and wearing a mask on planes and trains is now optional, though it is still recommended.