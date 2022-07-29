Closures coming to 2 Vancouver Island-area hospitals due to staff shortage

The Chemainus Health Care Centre is seen in this undated photo from the Island Health website. (islandhealth.ca) The Chemainus Health Care Centre is seen in this undated photo from the Island Health website. (islandhealth.ca)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Regina

Barrie

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario