VANCOUVER -- People scheduled to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in Langford, Esquimalt and Gabriola Island on Monday will soon be receiving calls to reschedule.

Island Health announced Sunday that it would be rebooking all immunization appointments scheduled to take place at Eagle Ridge Arena in Langford and the Gabriola Community Hall on Gabriola Island.

The health authority had previously announced that afternoon appointments at Eagle Ridge and Archie Browning Sports Centre in Esquimalt would be rescheduled due to the extreme heat currently engulfing most of B.C.

"Despite mitigation measures, the high temperatures and lack of air conditioning could impact the safety of patients, staff, and our vaccine supply if these sites remain open," Island Health said in a news release Sunday.

The health authority said everyone affected by the closures will be contacted directly and rebooked.

"Additional capacity has been added to other clinics to ensure immunization continues," Island Health added. "We acknowledge this may be frustrating for some people and we ask for patience and understanding as we move through the effects of this extreme weather event."

The health authority said there were no plans to close any other clinics on Vancouver Island as of Sunday, but added that it was "monitoring the situation."