

Eric Lloyd, CTV Vancouver Island





Mounties seized a cache of weapons, including a semi-automatic rifle, a sawed-off shotgun and methamphetamine from a home in Sooke.

With assistance from the Canadian Armed Forces, members of the RCMP executed a search warrant in the 1600-block of Connie Road where they recovered the items.

Police were looking for stolen property that was taken from a recreational vehicle campground, owned by the CAF in Colwood on January 10.

It is alleged that a 34-year-old man broke into 18 recreational vehicles in the campground and stole a ‘significant amount’ of personal items.

A majority of the stolen property was recovered at the Connie Road address along with the weapons and drugs.

However, police were unable to locate “any items of significant value” according to Sooke RCMP media spokesperson Jeff McArthur.

Aa a result of the search, Alexander Taylor was taken into custody and charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, unsafe storage of firearms, possession of fire arms while prohibited, and breach of recognizance.

“The seizure of the weapons was significant. The accused is facing a number of indictable offences as the result,” McArthur said

Charges related to the stolen property and methamphetamines are pending.

Taylor is being held until his next court appearance on March 7.