Police in the Comox Valley are searching for a missing 32-year-old woman who hasn't been seen for three weeks.

Heather Anne Limer was last seen on Jan. 24 in Courtenay before she set out on a trip to the Lower Mainland.

She did not reach her destination, according to RCMP.

Limer is described as around 5'6" tall with an average build, brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who sees her or knows where she may be is asked to call Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.