COMOX VALLEY -- RCMP in the Comox Valley are asking members of the public to assist them in locating a missing senior.

Police say Phillippe Wyckhuyse hasn't had contact with members of his family since Nov. 8 and that they are concerned about his extended absence.

Wyckhuyse is described as being in his late 60's with blonde and grey hair and blue eyes. He is approximately 5' 9" tall with a medium build.

Police say he is believed to have a brown Raleigh collapsible bicycle with him.

Anyone with information on Wyckhuyse's whereabouts is asked to contact Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.