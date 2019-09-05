

Adam Chan, CTV Vancouver Island





Nanaimo RCMP are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old boy.

Dominic Tom was last seen leaving the Nanaimo Regional General Hospital at approximately 3:30 p.m., Sept. 1, after visiting a friend.

Police say after the visit, he never returned home.

Tom is described as an Indigenous youth who stands 5' 4" and weighs approximately 115 pounds. Investigators believe that he may currently be wearing a black hoody and black track pants and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information on Tom's whereabouts is asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.