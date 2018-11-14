

CTV Vancouver Island





Police in the Comox Valley are putting out a warning after a young girl was reportedly approached by a man who may have been trying to lure her with candy.

The incident happened Nov. 10 at around 1:30 p.m. on Willemar Avenue in Courtenay, RCMP say in a news release.

The 11-year-old girl said she was riding her bike when a man driving a black van pulled up beside her and held up two bags of candy.

The man did not say anything to the girl but pointed to the candy, according to police. The girl immediately rode away on her bicycle.

The driver has been described as white, between 25 to 45 years old, with a small light-coloured goatee and wearing a black cowboy-like hat.

"Investigators would like to speak with anyone who was in the area on Saturday afternoon and may have spotted the van," said Comox Valley RCMP spokeswoman Const. Monika Terragni.

"The van was described to investigators as a nearly new, black van tinted rear windows – the driver pulled into the oncoming lane of traffic to speak with the young girl."

Police are reminding parents to speak with their kids about what they should do if they're approached by a stranger.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 25-338-1321 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.