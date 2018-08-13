RCMP investigating after body found near Comox
Comox Valley RCMP are investigating a body washed ashore in Little River. (File image)
Nikita Ganovicheff
Published Monday, August 13, 2018
Last Updated Monday, August 13, 2018 2:25PM PDT
An investigation is underway after a body was found along the shoreline in Little River near Comox, close to the ferry terminal.
Comox Valley RCMP say the body of a woman was discovered Saturday around 4:30 p.m.
One witness told CTV News she saw what looked like a white log floating in the water before police arrived.
Mounties are working with the BC Coroners Service and say the circumstances of her death are still under investigation.
Anyone with information about the death is asked to call Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321.
