

Nikita Ganovicheff





An investigation is underway after a body was found along the shoreline in Little River near Comox, close to the ferry terminal.

Comox Valley RCMP say the body of a woman was discovered Saturday around 4:30 p.m.

One witness told CTV News she saw what looked like a white log floating in the water before police arrived.

Mounties are working with the BC Coroners Service and say the circumstances of her death are still under investigation.

Anyone with information about the death is asked to call Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321.