RCMP investigate vandalism to Langford Pride banners

The West Shore RCMP are investigating after several Pride banners were vandalized in Langford last week.

The banners were vandalized on Thursday morning on Goldstream Avenue between Jacklin Road and Veterans Memorial Parkway, police say.

On Thursday evening, Langford city councillor Kimberley Guiry said she was sad to see the banners had been defaced soon after they were set up.

"I was incredibly saddened but honestly more furious to learn that five of our Langford banners were vandalized in the first 24 hours of being displayed," she said in a social media post.

"Hate has no place in our city."

On Sunday evening, Mounties in Langford confirmed they were looking into the vandalism.

Anyone who witnessed the vandalism or who may have surveillance video of the area on June 1 is asked to contact the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.

Pride season is in full swing in Greater Victoria, with the annual Big Gay Dog Walk planned for Clover Point on July 6, and the Victoria Pride Parade scheduled for July 9.

BC Transit also unveiled its first ever Pride-themed bus, which hit the streets of Greater Victoria in late May.