BC Transit unveils Pride bus in Victoria

BC Transit's first ever Pride-themed bus has hit the road in Greater Victoria.

The rainbow-covered bus will be servicing routes in the Victoria Regional Transit System starting Wednesday through the end of July.

The bus will even be featured in the Victoria Pride Festival, which runs from June 29 to July 9, and will take part in the city's annual Pride Parade.

The pattern was designed by the BC Transit graphic design team, based on consultation with the company's Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Accessibility (IDEA) forum.

"The IDEA forum is a diverse and cross-functional group of employees that comes together regularly to discuss matters related to IDEA at BC Transit," said the company in a release Wednesday.

BC Transit is also thanking Lamar Advertising, which installed the rainbow bus wrap free of charge.

"BC Transit believes in equity, diversity and inclusion and wants our customers in the Victoria Regional Transit System to 'ride with pride' when they get on our specially designed Pride Bus now through the end of July."