

CTV Vancouver Island





The Comox Valley RCMP have arrested a 37-year-old Courtenay man in connection with a break-in at a building supply store near Cumberland.

Police responded to a report of a break and enter at the Slegg Building Materials store on Small Road just outside Cumberland on May 14.

They discovered that the suspect had already fled with approximately $3,000 worth of materials.

After gathering evidence for a search warrant, investigators from the RCMP's crime reduction unit searched the home of Bradley James Miller and recovered suspected stolen property.

Police say Miller now faces charges of break and enter, possession of stolen property and breach of recognizance.