VICTORIA -- A 34-year-old man is facing two counts of arson following recent fires in Port Alberni.

However, the RCMP say the charges are not related to a string of fires that have been set in wooded areas around the city. Those fires are still under investigation.

The man is being held in custody until his next court appearance on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, police are asking for the public’s help in finding whoever is responsible for the recent spate of large outdoor fires in the area.

As many as six fires were set on Sunday, tying up the Port Alberni Fire Department for several hours. The fire chief said the department has been on alert ever since a deadly heat wave swept through the province.

Police are asking for anyone with dashcam or other video that may help identify the person responsible to contact the RCMP at 250-723-2424.

Campfires and open burning are currently restricted across B.C. due to high heat and drought-like conditions covering much of the province.