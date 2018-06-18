

A Quebec man was killed in a crash on the Trans-Canada Highway near Cowichan Bay on the weekend.

Emergency crews were called to the highway at Cobble Hill Road around 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

According to the Cowichan Bay Fire Department, a car collided with a motorcycle.

The BC Coroners Service confirmed it is investigating the crash, and said the Quebec resident who died was in his 20s.

An RCMP traffic analyst unit is also investigating the fatal collision.