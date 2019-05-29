

CTV Vancouver Island





Several Vancouver Island communities are set to get a big leg up in bike infrastructure as the B.C. government rolls out new funding.

The B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure announced 28 cost-sharing projects across the province Wednesday through the BikeBC program.

Nine of those projects are on Vancouver Island, with five of them centred around Greater Victoria.

Langford is slated to receive approximately $687,000 for a separated, multi-use paved path connecting the Goldstream Meadows and Westhills neighbourhoods to downtown Langford.

North Saanich will get just over $725,000 for new shoulder paths to provide direct access to the Ardmore area.

Saanich is due to receive $1 million for buffered bike lanes between McKenzie Avenue and Torquay Drive.

Sooke will get approximately $145,000 for a separated, multi-use path connecting the Sooke town centre with Sun River Estates.

Finally, the Capital Regional District will receive $1 million for a single-kilometre, multi-use path connecting Victoria and Langford.

Other island projects include $152,000 for a bike lane connecting the Riverway Trail with Fifth Street in Courtenay. The city will also get another $75,000 for dedicated bike lanes between the downtown core and existing facilities, including around the Driftwood Mall.

Tofino is due to receive $1 million for a separated, multi-use trail from the Tofino Information Centre to the northern boundary of the Pacific Rim National Park.

Qualicum Beach will get about $506,000 for improvements on its east-west multi-use corridor.