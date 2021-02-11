VICTORIA -- A grassroots protest is scheduled to take place outside Victoria police headquarters on Thursday afternoon.

Organizers say the protest is in support of multiple sexual assault survivors who have levelled allegations against a former employee of Chuck’s Burger Bar in downtown Victoria.

“This is a call to action for justice to be served and to ensure this never happens again,” reads the description of the Facebook event.

Dozens of people have RSVP’d to the event, which was set to begin at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Allegations of sexual assault against the former Chuck’s Burger Bar employee first began appearing online in late January.

Since then, the restaurant has fired the worker and Victoria police have said they are investigating “numerous tips” on the individual.

Alleged victims of the employee have been speaking up across the country.

Last week, VicPD confirmed that their investigation was interprovincial. One assault survivor, Danyelle Markland, spoke with CTV News about her experience in Hamilton, Ont., on Feb. 4.

She said that she was sharing her story after seeing similar reports coming out of Victoria.

"We need everyone to speak out, so that he can not have the opportunity to do this to any more people," said Markland.

On Feb. 3, community members also held a protest outside of Chuck’s Burger Bar in Victoria.

A protester told CTV News that the rally was in support of the victims.

“We’re not an organization, we’re just a group of people that understand and want to show our support in any way we can,” said Johann Hart on Feb. 3.

VicPD says its special victims unit continues to investigate the situation and encourage any survivors of sexual assault to contact police or the Victoria Sexual Assault Centre.