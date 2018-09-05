

The Canadian Press





The official proponent of a yes vote in this fall's referendum on electoral reform has kicked off its fall campaign by launching its Student Vote program.

Vote PRBC says the program at campuses across the province is aimed at getting students and young voters engaged in the campaign to win a new voting system for the province.

Spokeswoman Maria Dobrinskaya says young people are turned off by politics as usual because they don't see themselves reflected in government but a move to a system of proportional representation will give them a stronger voice than they've ever had before.

The referendum on whether to move to a new voting system is being conducted by mail-in ballot from October 22nd through November 30th.