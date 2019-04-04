Investigators are digging into what could be a massive privacy breach stemming from an office move in Victoria.

According to B.C.’s privacy commissioner, staff with the BC Pension Corporation have given notification of a potential privacy breach.

When asked if the file involved a move from one office to another in Victoria and included a large amount of data, the Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner confirmed it was looking into the case.

"I can confirm that we were notified by BC Pension Corporation about this breach," a spokesperson said. "As a result, we have opened a file and are consulting with the public body as they work to address the circumstances of the breach."

The office will not say how many people are involved or when the incident occurred.

CTV has asked BC Pension Corporation for a comment, but so far calls have not been returned.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.